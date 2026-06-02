India tightens rules for foreigners seeking stays beyond 180 days

Baku, June 2, AZERTAC

Foreigners seeking to remain in India beyond 180 days will now have to register before that deadline, with the government saying that such permissions will be granted only in “emergent circumstances”.

The changes were notified by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) through amendments to the Immigration and Foreigners Rules, 2025. The revised rules ease certain compliance requirements for children born in India to parents of different nationalities, news agency PTI reported.

The most significant change relates to foreigners who enter India on visas valid for 180 days or less and subsequently wish to stay beyond that period.

Earlier, such individuals were required to register within 14 days after completing 180 days in India. The amended rules now require registration before the expiry of the 180-day period itself.