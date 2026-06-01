31st Baku Energy Week

Baku, June 1, AZERTAC

On 1–3 June 2026, Baku will once again become one of the key centres of global energy dialogue. Baku Energy Week, the most prestigious energy event of the Caspian region, has started today at Baku Expo Center. This event brings together global energy leaders, the world’s leading energy companies, government institutions, investors, and industry experts for another round of important discussions and the presentation of the latest developments in the energy sector.

Over the years, Baku Energy Week has established itself as a reliable energy platform at both regional and international levels, becoming one of the most significant and highly anticipated events on the global events calendar.

Baku Energy Week unites three prestigious events under one umbrella: the 31st International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition - Caspian Oil and Gas, the 14th Caspian International Clean Energy Exhibition - Caspian Power, and the 31st Baku Energy Forum. While the Caspian Oil and Gas and Caspian Power exhibitions are being held at Baku Expo Center, the 31st Baku Energy Forum is underway at Baku Convention Center.

The participation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, in the opening ceremony of Baku Energy Week highlights the high status and significance of the event. The Head of State visits the exhibitions and becomes acquainted with the participants and expositions.

Welcome letters addressed to participants by world leaders, including the Presidents of the United States and Türkiye, as well as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, once again confirm the importance of this event for the international community. Representatives of relevant government institutions, executives of companies operating in the energy sector, and heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Azerbaijan participate in Baku Energy Week. High-level dignitaries and guests are also participating in the Baku Energy Week this year.

For many years, the events held within the framework of Baku Energy Week have been supported by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, while the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) acts as the General Partner.

This year, 276 companies from 46 countries take part in Baku Energy Week. Alongside Azerbaijan, the event geography includes Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Canada, China, the Czech Republic, Egypt, France, Georgia, Germany, Hungary, India, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Moldova, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, the Philippines, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Uzbekistan, and others, including the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China. Germany and Russia are represented with national pavilions at Baku Energy Week.

This year, 35% of exhibition participants are new companies. International interest in Azerbaijan’s oil, gas, and energy sectors continues to grow: approximately 60% of exhibitors are foreign companies, while 40% are local enterprises. This once again demonstrates both the high level of international cooperation and the active participation of local businesses. Leading industry companies, which are long-standing participants, occupy 40% of the exhibition space. Traditionally, many of them also participate as sponsors, reaffirming their contribution to the development of the energy sector.

Among the participants, partners, and sponsors of the event are such prominent companies as ABB, Acwa, AZEL Systems LLC, Baku Steel Company, bp, ExxonMobil, XRG, Gap İnşaat, GL, Gran Tierra Energy, Inpex, INTI, KPMG, Kolin İnşaat, Masdar, MOL Group, SLB, Umid Babek Operating Company (UBOC), TotalEnergies, and Türkiye Petrolleri AO. Imotors LLC acts as the Official Automotive Sponsor of the event. In addition, Boston Consulting Group serves as the Intellectual Partner of the Baku Energy Forum. Deloitte is the Forum’s Consulting Partner.

The country’s leading corporate financial institution, PAŞA Bank, acts as the Official Bank of the event. PAŞA Bank was recognised by the international financial publication International Investor Magazine as “Best Bank in Azerbaijan” and “Best SME Bank in Azerbaijan” for 2026. In recent years, the Bank has received a number of awards from prestigious international publications such as Euromoney and Global Finance. Furthermore, it became the first Azerbaijani bank to win the Gold Stevie Award in the “Company of the Year” category by Stevie Awards.

The event partners include Absheron Hotel Group, Accurate MMC, and Bilbord.al.

On 1, 2, and 3 June, complimentary shuttle bus services operate from “Koroghlu” metro station to Baku Expo Center, and from Baku Expo Center to Park Bulvar Mall. The sponsor of this service is Kolin İnşaat.

For more than 30 years, Baku Energy Week has served as an important platform for strategic dialogue, international cooperation, and the establishment of new business connections within the global energy sector. Today, the event encompasses much broader areas beyond the traditional energy sector, evolving into an international business ecosystem that also unites energy transition, green energy, digitalisation, artificial intelligence technologies, logistics, industry, and infrastructure.

Key sectors covered by the Caspian Oil and Gas exhibition include oil and gas field development, transportation and production of oil and gas, telecommunications and IT, oil and gas refining, construction and installation works in the energy sector, innovative technologies, and more. The exhibition will also showcase innovations related to artificial intelligence, decarbonisation, drilling technologies, as well as the production and storage of petroleum and non-petroleum products.

At the Caspian Power exhibition, international and local companies present innovations and proposals related to the development and use of energy and green energy resources. Products, services, and new projects in the fields of solar energy, wind energy, geothermal energy, thermal power engineering, mechanical engineering and power equipment, electric vehicles, energy-saving technologies, and other sectors are showcased.

Business Programme of Baku Energy Week

A rich, practical, and intensive business programme is presented within the framework of Baku Energy Week. The programme includes panel discussions, innovation, case-study, foresight and professional development sessions, presentations and signing ceremonies, as well as traditional B2B and B2G meetings.

During the traditional bilateral business meetings (B2B and B2G) organised within the exhibitions, representatives of local and foreign companies will be able to discuss cooperation opportunities and future partnership prospects in a face-to-face format. In addition, representatives of private companies will have the opportunity to meet with representatives of government institutions.

A number of Memoranda of Understanding are expected to be signed within the framework of the event in order to strengthen long-term cooperation. These steps, taken in a format of joint cooperation with partner countries and companies, play an important role in ensuring the country’s energy security and supporting the transition to green energy.

A number of sessions and panel discussions will also take place during the exhibition. Detailed information about the programme is available on the official website: https://caspianoilgas.az/en/events-programme

This year’s Caspian Oil & Gas exhibition, held as part of Baku Energy Week, hosts a major technological milestone. Unitree Robotics, a global leader in robotics, has debuted one of its most anticipated and promising humanoid models, the Unitree R1-Edu.

The premiere takes place at the stand of Unitree’s official distributor in Azerbaijan, JFB Tech MMC / BakuRobotics. Notably, this demonstration marks the very first public showcase of the Unitree R1-Edu platform not only in Azerbaijan but across the entire region, including Turkey and the Middle East.

Alongside this groundbreaking model, visitors will have the opportunity to experience other advanced robotic solutions from Unitree, including Unitree B2-W, Unitree G1, and Unitree Go2 Pro. The exposition highlights the cutting-edge integration of mobile robotics, artificial intelligence, and autonomous systems, demonstrating their practical applications in industries such as energy, industrial inspection, safety, automation, and human-robot interaction.

For the first time, AI RoboCafe operates within the framework of Baku Energy Week. This type of café was introduced in Azerbaijan for the first time in 2025. The AI RoboCafe operating at Baku Convention Center during Baku Energy Forum, serves not only as a demonstration of innovative technology, but also as a modern service solution making the event experience more comfortable, fast, and interactive.

Baku Energy Forum

The leading and strategic platform for energy dialogue within Baku Energy Week is the Baku Energy Forum, takes place on 1–2 June at Baku Congress Center.

The Baku Energy Forum is supported by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, while the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) acts as the General Partner.

More than 600 delegates participate in the Forum organised at Baku Congress Center. The list of participants includes companies from Azerbaijan, as well as from China, Estonia, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Around 60 speakers from various countries and sectors of the energy industry are listed in this year’s Forum programme.

The Forum agenda is highly comprehensive. High-level meetings, project presentations, special sessions, and side forums have been organised within the framework of the event.

It should be noted that the 1st Meeting of the Ministers of Energy of D-8 Member States has been organised on the first day of the Forum.

This year’s Forum will be held with a broad and multifaceted agenda covering current challenges and opportunities in the energy sector. Detailed information about the Forum programme is available on the official website: https://bakuenergyforum.az/en/forum-programme

The discussions to be held within the Forum are of great importance in terms of implementing innovations in the energy sector, strengthening regional and global cooperation, and building sustainable and resilient energy systems. The event also serves as an important platform for presenting Azerbaijan’s strategic energy policy priorities and the green energy potential of the Caspian region to the international community.

Bilateral business meetings (B2B and B2G) will also be held within the framework of the Baku Energy Forum. Separate meetings will be organised for representatives of various government institutions and international companies.

Green energy topics occupy a special place in the programme of events held within the framework of Baku Energy Week. For several years, the Zero Waste and Zero Food Waste initiatives — a set of principles aimed at preventing waste generation — have been implemented within the Forum. The purpose of these initiatives is the practical implementation of environmentally responsible solutions, including reducing the carbon footprint and minimising waste during events. As in previous years, the use of printed materials during the Baku Energy Forum will be minimised this year, with priority given to electronic means of communication.

Baku Energy Week is not only a venue for discussing global energy trends, but also a unique platform for directly engaging with and shaping the future of energy. The opportunity to connect with global energy leaders, discover the latest technological innovations, and unlock new business opportunities at the region’s most prestigious event makes Baku Energy Week an ideal cooperation platform. This year, Baku Energy Week continues to play an important role as a platform for establishing strategic partnerships, implementing innovative technologies, and initiating new projects. Over the past 30 years, the event has made a significant contribution to the development of local and international partnerships in the oil and gas sector, the implementation of new technologies, and the strengthening of our country’s position in the energy sphere.

The organisers of Baku Energy Week are Iteca Caspian and its international partners ICA Events and Caspian Event Management FZ-LLC. The event is also supported by the Azerbaijan Exhibition Organisers Association (ASTA).

Detailed and regularly updated information about Baku Energy Week and the Baku Energy Forum is available on the official websites — www.bew.az and www.bakuenergyforum.az — as well as on the event’s social media pages.