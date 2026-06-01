TransLogistica Caspian – 23rd Caspian International Transport, Transit and Logistics Exhibition officially opens at Baku Expo Centre

Baku, June 1, AZERTAC

From 1 to 3 June, the 23rd Caspian International Transport, Transit and Logistics Exhibition – TransLogistica Caspian – has officially commenced at Baku Expo Centre as a strategically important event for the region.

Large-scale infrastructure projects implemented to expand Azerbaijan’s transit potential, alongside the development of international transport corridors and the modernization of logistics capabilities, have transformed the country into one of the key transport and logistics hubs of Eurasia. Azerbaijan’s growing strategic role in this field is also being recognized internationally. In his address to the participants of the 82nd session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev particularly emphasized the country’s increasingly significant role as a key connectivity hub.

“Azerbaijan is strengthening its role as a key connectivity hub. In the current geopolitical environment, the importance of the Middle Corridor is increasing. The Zangezur Corridor will further enhance regional connectivity, linking Asia and Europe and contributing to broader transport, energy, and digital networks—fully aligned with ESCAP’s priorities,” President İlham Aliyev noted.

It is precisely in this context that the importance of specialized international exhibitions in the field of transport and logistics continues to grow. The TransLogistica Caspian exhibition serves as a prestigious international platform for showcasing modern transport solutions, expanding cooperation opportunities among industry representatives, and discussing current issues within the logistics sector. The event acts as one of the leading international meeting points, bringing together transport and logistics professionals from across the Eurasian region.

The exhibition is supported by the Permanent Secretariat of the Intergovernmental Commission TRACECA, the Association of Azerbaijan Customs Representation and Logistics Companies (AGTL), and the Azerbaijan Exhibition Organisers Association (ASTA).

Companies from Azerbaijan, as well as Belarus, Kazakhstan, China, Georgia, Türkiye, the Russian Federation, Lithuania, and Luxembourg, are participating in the three-day exhibition. The freight transportation and logistics services sector is represented by companies and organizations including Absheron Logistics Center, the Association of Azerbaijan Customs Representation and Logistics Companies, Aznur Logistics, GLT Transport, Heritus Logistics, Sara Logistics, Yuktaksisi.az LLC, China’s Changsha Transasia Transport International Logistics Co. Ltd, and others. One of the world’s leading transport and logistics companies, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), is also taking part in the exhibition. In addition, the Ministry of Transport and Communications of the Republic of Belarus and Belarusian Railways are participating in the event.

The TransLogistica Caspian exhibition serves as a unique platform that brings together heads of state transport authorities, industry experts, and business representatives from Azerbaijan and the countries of the region, showcasing the latest achievements in transport technologies, establishing new partnerships, and exploring promising infrastructure projects. The cooperation fostered between the public and private sectors within the framework of the exhibition makes a significant contribution to the implementation of innovative approaches in the transport and logistics sector, the development of infrastructure, and the sustainable growth of the industry. This interaction is of particular importance in terms of strengthening regional integration and supporting economic development.

On 3 June 2026, the 2nd Caspian International Transport, Transit and Logistics Forum will take place at the Radisson Hotel Baku within the framework of the TransLogistica Caspian international exhibition. The TransLogistica Caspian Forum serves as a professional platform for discussing current issues related to international transportation, transit routes, and logistics solutions.

Within the framework of the Forum, panel sessions “Digitalization of transport and logistics supply chains and the implementation of innovative solutions” and “Development prospects of the Middle Corridor and the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route” will be held, focusing on the exchange of practical experience and constructive dialogue. The sessions are sponsored by “Food City AgroComplex” and “166 Global”, respectively.

At the Forum, co-organized by the Freight Forwarders Association of Azerbaijan (FFAA), foreign speakers from Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Lithuania will speak alongside local speakers.

Against the backdrop of the transformation of global logistics routes and increasing competition, participation in the TransLogistica Caspian exhibition remains particularly important for companies seeking to strengthen their leading position in the sector. The exhibition creates new opportunities for integration into international transport corridors, facilitates the establishment of partnerships, and supports business development within the frameworks of the Middle Corridor, TRACECA, and the “One Belt, One Road” Initiative.

A comprehensive business programme is being organized as part of the exhibition, featuring B2B and B2G meetings, thematic events, and industry discussions with the participation of local and international companies.

The event is organized by Caspian Event Organisers and its international partners ICA Events and CEM FZ LLC.

PASHA Bank, the country's leading corporate financial institution, is the official bank of the event. Absheron Hotel Group, Accurate LLC, and Bilbord.al are among official partners of the exhibition.

Further information about TransLogistica Caspian is available on the official website and through the event’s social media channels.