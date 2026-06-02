Canada keen to further enhance ties with Azerbaijan

Baku, June 2, AZERTAC

On June 2, Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, held a telephone conversation with Anita Anand, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada.

During the conversation, the ministers exchanged views on the current state and development prospects of Azerbaijan-Canada relations, as well as regional issues of mutual concern.

Minister Anita Anand conveyed her congratulations on the 108th anniversary of Azerbaijan's Independence Day, expressing her country’s interest in further advancing relations with Azerbaijan.

FM Jeyhun Bayramov thanked for the congratulations, highlighting the existing potential for expanding political dialogue and cooperation across various fields between the two countries.

During the telephone conversation, the sides underlined the importance of reviewing opportunities for enhancing cooperation in the fields of green transition, renewable energy, information and communication technologies (ICT), energy security and other areas of mutual interest.

Discussions also revolved around the current situation in the region, the realities in the post-conflict period, as well as the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization and peace process. FM Bayramov provided an insight into the history of the past conflict, the occupation and its consequences that Azerbaijan faced, also highlighting the efforts currently underway to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region.

During the phone conversation, the officials also exchanged views on other matters of mutual concern.