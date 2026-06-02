Azerbaijan's Defense Minister visits several military facilities in Georgia

Baku, June 2, AZERTAC

As part of his visit to Georgia, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov visited a number of military facilities, the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

In accordance with the visit program, the Minister of Defense, together with Georgia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, Irakli Chikovani and Commander of the Georgian Defense Forces, Lieutenant General Giorgi Matiashvili visited the Mukhrovani base of the Special Operations Command named after Major Gela Chedia.

Following a detailed briefing on the military base, the Azerbaijani delegation familiarized itself with the facilities and conditions established there and reviewed a display of weapons and military equipment.