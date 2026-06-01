Baku Energy Forum, a leading strategic platform for energy dialogue within Baku Energy Week, commences at Baku Convention Centre

Baku, June 1, AZERTAC

On 1–2 June, the Baku Energy Forum, recognized as a leading strategic platform for energy dialogue within Baku Energy Week, commenced at the Baku Convention Centre. Each year, the Forum brings together key industry stakeholders, leading international experts, representatives of international organizations, government officials, investors, and business leaders, serving as an important platform for discussions on the future development of the global energy sector.

As the flagship dialogue platform of Baku Energy Week, the Baku Energy Forum has, over the years, established itself as one of the region’s foremost venues for constructive and balanced discussions on energy-related issues. The 2026 edition addresses a broad range of topics, including the future of sustainable and diversified energy systems, energy transformation and long-term strategies, scalable green energy projects and export opportunities, as well as other priority issues shaping the global energy agenda.

The Forum’s international reputation and strategic importance are reflected in the messages of support addressed to participants by senior government officials and leaders of major international energy organizations.

The Baku Energy Forum is supported by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, while the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) acts as the General Partner.

The event is also supported by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). In his welcome message to participants of Baku Energy Week 2026, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais highlighted the significance of the Forum.

The Forum is attended by representatives of relevant state institutions, senior executives of major energy companies, and heads of diplomatic missions accredited to Azerbaijan. This year’s edition once again welcomes a distinguished line-up of high-level participants.

Held at the Baku Convention Centre, the Forum has brought together more than 600 delegates. Participants represent Azerbaijan as well as Germany, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, China, Estonia, France, Switzerland, Italy, Hungary, the Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Japan, and many other countries. The programme features nearly 60 speakers.

On the first day of the Forum, the Ministerial Plenary Session entitled “International Cooperation for a Resilient and Diversified Energy Future” was held under the chairmanship of Parviz Shahbazov, Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The Forum also features the session “Leadership Perspectives on Energy Transition and Future Strategies”, with Rovshan Najaf, President of SOCAR, delivering the keynote address.

The growing role of the Baku Energy Forum on the international energy agenda and the high level of confidence it enjoys have once again led major international organizations and governmental institutions to choose the Forum as the venue for their dedicated events and sessions. This further reinforces the Forum’s role as a key platform for global energy dialogue, regional cooperation, and the discussion of strategic initiatives.

The Forum agenda is extensive and diverse, featuring high-level meetings, project presentations, special sessions, and side events. The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) is hosting its Investment Forum, one of the principal platforms for discussing financing opportunities for energy projects across the region. The programme also includes the session “Ministerial Dialogue on Promoting Renewables-Driven Energy Transition in Central Asia”, alongside discussions focused on capacity building.

In addition, the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan is organizing the session “Energy Efficiency & ESCO Investment Platform: Bridging Global ESCO Expertise with Azerbaijan’s Large Energy Consumers”, while the Economic Cooperation Organization Clean Energy Centre is hosting the session “Clean Energy Innovation and Regional Cooperation: Scaling Solutions for a Sustainable Future”.

Notably, the 1st Meeting of the Ministers of Energy of D-8 Member States is being held on the first day of the Forum.

This year’s Forum is taking place under a broad and multifaceted agenda covering key challenges and opportunities shaping the global energy landscape. Detailed information about the Forum programme is available on the official website: https://bakuenergyforum.az/en/forum-programme

Alongside the main programme, bilateral business meetings (B2B and B2G) are being organized, providing dedicated networking opportunities for representatives of government institutions and international companies.

The discussions taking place within the Forum are of great importance in terms of implementing innovations in the energy sector, strengthening regional and global cooperation, and building sustainable and resilient energy systems. The event also serves as an important platform for presenting Azerbaijan’s strategic energy policy priorities and the green energy potential of the Caspian region to the international community.

Among the participants, partners, and sponsors of the event are such prominent companies as ABB, Acwa, AZEL Systems LLC, Baku Steel Company, bp, ExxonMobil, XRG, Gap İnşaat, GL, Gran Tierra Energy, Inpex, INTI, KPMG, Kolin İnşaat, Masdar, MOL Group, SLB, Umid Babek Operating Company (UBOC), TotalEnergies, and Türkiye Petrolleri AO. Imotors LLC acts as the Official Automotive Sponsor of the event. In addition, Boston Consulting Group serves as the Intellectual Partner of the Baku Energy Forum. Deloitte is the Forum’s Consulting Partner.

The country’s leading corporate financial institution, PAŞA Bank, acts as the Official Bank of the event. PAŞA Bank was recognized by the international financial publication International Investor Magazine as “Best Bank in Azerbaijan” and “Best SME Bank in Azerbaijan” for 2026. In recent years, the Bank has received a number of awards from prestigious international publications such as Euromoney and Global Finance. Furthermore, it became the first Azerbaijani bank to win the Gold Stevie Award in the “Company of the Year” category by Stevie Awards.

The event partners include Absheron Hotel Group, Accurate MMC, and Bilbord.al.

On 1, 2, and 3 June, complimentary shuttle bus services will operate from “Koroghlu” metro station to Baku Expo Centre, and from Baku Expo Centre to Park Bulvar Mall. The sponsor of this service is Kolin İnşaat.

The organizers of Baku Energy Week are Iteca Caspian and its international partners ICA Events and Caspian Event Management FZ-LLC. The event is also supported by the Azerbaijan Exhibition Organisers Association (ASTA).

Detailed and regularly updated information about Baku Energy Week and the Baku Energy Forum is available on the official websites — www.bew.az and www.bakuenergyforum.az — as well as on the event’s social media pages.