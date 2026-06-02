SOCAR, BCG sing cooperation agreement

Baku, June 2, AZERTAC

On June 2, on the sidelines of Baku Energy Week, a Cooperation Agreement was signed between SOCAR and Boston Consulting Group (BCG) for the implementation of the Caspian Methane Emissions Abatement Accelerator initiative.

The document was signed by SOCAR Vice President Afgan Isayev and Pattabi Seshadri, Managing Director and Senior Partner at BCG.

Earlier, on June 4, 2025, as part of the Baku Energy Forum, SOCAR, in cooperation with BCG, launched the Caspian Methane Emissions Abatement Accelerator initiative to accelerate efforts aimed at minimizing methane emissions by 2030.

The initiative is designed to strengthen cooperation on methane emissions reduction across the Caspian region, facilitate joint research and studies, support the implementation of collaborative methane mitigation projects, promote knowledge sharing and the adoption of best practices, and encourage emissions reduction measures in oil and gas operations throughout the region.