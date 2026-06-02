ANAMA, Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining review prospects for cooperation

Baku, June 2, AZERTAC

Vugar Suleymanov, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA), met with a delegation from the Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining (GICHD), comprising of Chief of Operations Rory Logan and Programme Managers Pedro Basto and Stanislav Damjanovic.

At the meeting, the parties discussed the implementation of the “Memorandum of Understanding to Provide Mine Action Support in the Republic of Azerbaijan” signed last year between ANAMA and the GICHD, as well as future cooperation opportunities in training, operational activities, standards, innovation, and other relevant areas.

On the sidelines of the visit, the delegation is expected to inspect the operations of ANAMA’s Goygol Training Center and mine clearance activities on site.