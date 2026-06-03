Enhancing international energy cooperation in spotlight of Baku Energy Week

Baku, June 3, AZERTAC

Parviz Shahbazov, Azerbaijan`s Minister of Energy, held several meetings as part of Baku Energy Week.

The prospects for the development of cooperation in the energy sector between Azerbaijan and Bangladesh were discussed during the meeting with Bangladeshi Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Iqbal Hassan Mahmood.

The meeting exchanged views on the expansion of existing cooperation between SOCAR and Bangladeshi companies, LNG supply and the formation of a long-term energy partnership. The importance of energy cooperation in the D-8 format was also noted.

The meeting with Ulf Heitmüller, Chair of the Executive Board of German VNG AG, discussed cooperation on gas supply, energy transition and low-carbon solutions.

The sides also focused on the energy transition in the country, the development of renewable energy sources, battery energy storage systems and modernization of the energy system.