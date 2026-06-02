Top stories update

AZERTAC presents the top news as of 20:00 today:

Baku, June 2, AZERTAC

From Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

Azerbaijan, Federated States of Micronesia establish diplomatic relations

Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line officially inaugurated

Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss current state of strategic alliance ties

Azerbaijan's PM Ali Asadov meets with Ukraine's First Vice Prime Minister

United States supports increased adoption of AI technologies in Azerbaijan

First Azerbaijan–U.S. Economic Dialogue held at Baku Energy Week

Baku Court reviews appeals by Armenian citizens