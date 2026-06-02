Top stories update
AZERTAC presents the top news as of 20:00 today:
Baku, June 2, AZERTAC
From Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran
Azerbaijan, Federated States of Micronesia establish diplomatic relations
Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line officially inaugurated
Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss current state of strategic alliance ties
Azerbaijan's PM Ali Asadov meets with Ukraine's First Vice Prime Minister
United States supports increased adoption of AI technologies in Azerbaijan
First Azerbaijan–U.S. Economic Dialogue held at Baku Energy Week
Baku Court reviews appeals by Armenian citizens
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Other news in this section
31st Baku Energy Forum wraps up
- [21:00]
Top stories update
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SOCAR represented with its own stand at 31st Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition
- 01.06.2026 [23:50]
Festive event on International Children's Day held at Baku Zoo
- 01.06.2026 [21:33]
Azerbaijan to host next International Astronomical Silk Road Conference
- 01.06.2026 [20:30]
Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan enhance cooperation in oil and petrochemical trading
- 01.06.2026 [20:13]
Top stories update
- 01.06.2026 [20:00]
Azerbaijan-Egypt energy partnership elevated to new level
- 01.06.2026 [19:59]
From Thongloun Sisoulith, President of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic
- 01.06.2026 [19:54]
From Edgars Rinkēvičs, President of the Republic of Latvia
- 01.06.2026 [19:52]
From Karol Nawrocki, President of the Republic of Poland
- 01.06.2026 [19:51]
SOCAR: Decarbonization is not yet utterly fulfilled
- 01.06.2026 [19:23]
ACG celebrates first non-associated gas
- 01.06.2026 [19:03]