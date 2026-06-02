Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line officially inaugurated

Baku, June 2, AZERTAC

Today marked the official opening of the new Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line, 1tv.ge reported.

Prominent officials, including Georgia’s Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Mariam Kvrivishvili, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev, and Türkiye’s Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloğlu, attended the ceremony.

Furthermore, present were members of the Georgian government, members of the Parliament, representatives of the diplomatic corps and partner nations, along with Armenia’s Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, Davit Khudatyan, as well as guests from Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

According to Georgia’s Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development, this railway is a joint strategic project between Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Türkiye, playing a vital role in enhancing connectivity between Europe and Asia.

“The new railway route increases regional capacity, promotes diversification of freight routes, and strengthens regional connectivity. The Marabda-Kartsakh section stretches 180 kilometres, of which 153 kilometres have been rehabilitated and reconstructed, and a brand-new 27-kilometre railway line built to European standards.

Freight volumes on the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars line are steadily rising each year. Once fully operational, the line’s capacity is expected to reach five million tonnes, enabling the region to handle additional cargo and significantly boost its transport capabilities.

The complete commissioning of this section was made possible during Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze’s visit to Baku, Azerbaijan, alongside Minister Kvrivishvili and Azerbaijan’s Minister Nabiyev. The signing of the Protocol of the Bilateral Coordination Council by Rashad Nabiyev, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Development and Transport, cemented the achievement,” a ministry statement said.