Regional energy cooperation enters a new phase, says Georgian deputy minister

Baku, June 1, AZERTAC

"The feasibility study for the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor project has already been completed," said Inga Phaladze, Georgia's Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, as she addressed the Ministerial Plenary Session: International Cooperation for a Resilient and Diversified Energy Future held as part of the 31st Baku Energy Forum.

She stated that the project envisages the transmission of 4,000 megawatts of energy, noting that energy cooperation among the regional countries is entering a new stage.

"Currently, work is underway to study technical and geophysical issues on the project. The project has been submitted for the status of a Project of Mutual Interest (PMI) of the European Union. This initiative is based on cooperation between the countries of the region and aims to contribute to the diversification of energy sources, as well as the development of green energy," she added.