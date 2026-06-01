SOCAR represented with its own stand at 31st Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition

Baku, June 1, AZERTAC

SOCAR is actively participating in the events organized within the framework of Baku Energy Week.

Baku Energy Week, of which SOCAR is the General Partner, has earned a strong reputation as a key platform contributing to energy security, sustainable development and effective cooperation both regionally and globally.

This year, SOCAR is represented at the Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition with a stand designed around the concept of “Reliable Partner, Secure Energy Supply.”

The stand, developed using the latest technological solutions, showcases SOCAR’s role in ensuring Azerbaijan’s energy security, its international footprint, innovation and digitalization agenda, as well as its initiatives in the field of sustainable development.

In the “Power of National Energy” section, visitors can explore detailed information on the Shah Deniz, Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli, Oil Rocks, Bulla-deniz, Absheron and Umid fields, the Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery, the Southern Gas Corridor, the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Supsa and Baku-Novorossiysk pipelines, the Iğdır–Nakhchivan gas pipeline, the Nakhchivan New Thermal Power Plant and renewable energy projects.

In the “Innovation, Digitalization and Global Operations” section, visitors can learn about the company’s achievements in digital transformation, as well as SOCAR Carbamide, Petkim, STAR and Italiana Petroli, in addition to international projects such as Tamar, Baleine and Ustyurt, and SOCAR’s retail fuel station network.

The “Sustainable Future and Environmental Protection” section presents information on Baku Higher Oil School, the Caspian Training and Certification Center, cooperation with international universities, research and development initiatives, other human capital development projects, as well as geothermal energy and methane emissions reduction initiatives.

SOCAR is also actively participating in the Baku Energy Forum, which serves as a platform for discussions on various segments of the energy sector.