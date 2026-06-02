Preliminary cause of explosion at KazZinc unveiled

Baku, June 2, AZERTAC

At today’s meeting of the Government, Minister of Emergencies Chingis Arinov has announced the preliminary cause of the explosion which occurred in the territory of Kazzinc plant in Ust Kamenogorsk, Qazinform News Agency reported.

According to him, the investigation is still underway.

The minister said that the explosion at KazZinc had preliminarily occurred due to a violation of technological processes. He noted that earlier inspections at the facilities had uncovered violations of industrial safety standards, including inconsistent technical documentation, the lack of expert assessments to extend equipment service life, deviations from project plans, weak production oversight, and delays in replacing worn-out machinery. He assured that appropriate measures would be taken upon completion of the investigation.

The accident occurred on the morning of May 5. Environmental specialists launched urgent air quality measurements. Three workers died and five were injured as a result of the blast. Kazzinc announced support measures for the families of victims and those injured.