Israel, Albania ink deal to boost food security, agricultural innovation

Baku, June 2, AZERTAC

In an expansion of bilateral ties, Israel and Albania signed a new cooperation agreement covering agriculture, food security and innovation in Tirana on Monday, TPS-IL reported citing the Israel’s Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by ministry Director General Oren Lavie and Albanian Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Fatmir Guri during the AgriNext 2026 conference.

“The agreement expresses the shared commitment of Israel and Albania to deepen cooperation in the fields of agriculture and food security, and creates a broad infrastructure for promoting innovation, research and development, knowledge transfer, and the creation of new opportunities for both countries,” Lavie said. “In light of the global challenges in the field of food and climate, such collaborations are not just a professional opportunity, they are an essential component in building stronger, more advanced and more resilient food systems for the future.”

During the visit, Lavie met Albania’s Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Andis Salla to advance broader cooperation, including food security and a planned framework for seasonal agricultural workers from Albania to Israel. Earlier, Lavie and Guri formally signed the agreement, building on a framework first established in 2001.

The memorandum outlines cooperation in agricultural technology, irrigation, fertilization, veterinary services, plant protection, animal welfare and professional training, alongside joint research and technology transfer.

Officials from both countries also held meetings with representatives of Albania’s economy and agriculture ministries, the National Food Authority and the Albanian Agribusiness Council. The delegation will also visit the MASHAV Excellence Farm, which serves as a demonstration site for Israeli agricultural methods.

Albania’s agricultural sector remains a key part of its economy, with most farms being small family holdings focused on staple crops such as wheat, corn and potatoes.