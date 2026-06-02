Mount Fuji grapples with tourism surge, safety risks, and environmental strain

Baku, June 2, AZERTAC

Mount Fuji, Japan's highest mountain and a UNESCO World Heritage site, is increasingly becoming a symbol of the country's struggle to balance a booming tourism industry with environmental preservation and public safety, according to Anadolu Agency.

The mountain, which rises 3,776 meters (12,388 feet) above sea level, is technically an active volcano but has not erupted since 1707.

While volcanic activity remains closely monitored, local authorities are more immediately concerned about the consequences of overtourism.

According to Japan's Environment Ministry and local governments, more than 220,000 people climbed Mount Fuji during the 2023 summer season.

In response to congestion, littering and safety concerns, authorities introduced stricter controls in 2024 and 2025, including entry limits and mandatory climbing fees. For the 2026 season, climbers on all four major routes must pay 4,000 Japanese Yen ($25), according to official Mount Fuji climbing regulations.

The issue extends beyond the mountain trails. In a recent report, The Times of London quoted Fujinomiya Mayor Hidetada Sudo criticizing off-season ascents by some foreign visitors, arguing that risky climbs in winter conditions have increased the burden on rescue teams.

Local authorities recorded dozens of search-and-rescue incidents on Mount Fuji in 2024, including several fatalities.

Tourism pressure is also affecting surrounding communities. The Yomiuri Shimbun reported this week that municipalities around Mount Fuji are stepping up efforts to manage visitor flows and protect local infrastructure as international arrivals continue to surge.

Separate reporting by The Yomiuri Shimbun pointed out the mountain's enduring appeal as one of Japan's premier travel destinations, drawing visitors from around the world seeking panoramic views and cultural experiences.

The environmental cost of that popularity is becoming harder to ignore. Local officials have cited littering, trail erosion, illegal parking and trespassing as persistent concerns.

Earlier this year, authorities in Fujiyoshida moved to curb overcrowding at popular Fuji viewing spots after residents complained about disruptions linked to mass tourism.