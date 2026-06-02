Azerbaijan, US review prospects for cooperation in digitalization and transportation

Baku, June 2, AZERTAC

Rashad Nabiyev, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport, met with a U.S. delegation led by Caleb Orr, Assistant Secretary of State for Economic, Energy, and Business Affairs.

The sides discussed the prospects for cooperation in digitalization and transportation, expanding the regulatory and legal framework in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, as well as a partnership with U.S. government agencies and companies to build a data center in the country.

They also exchanged views on the efforts and plans towards the expansion of the Middle Corridor and the development of the Zangezur Corridor, as well as the prospects for the participation of U.S. companies in these processes.