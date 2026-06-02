Over 600 animals culled in western Mongolia due to foot-and-mouth disease

Baku, June 2, AZERTAC

At least 602 animals have been culled in the western Mongolian province of Bayan-Ulgii following an outbreak of the highly contagious foot-and-mouth disease (FMD), Xinhua reported citing the local provincial veterinary department.

Laboratory tests have confirmed the presence of the FMD virus in two soums (administrative subdivisions) of the province, the veterinary department said, adding that 599 head of livestock, along with three dogs located within the affected area, have been culled as part of disease control efforts.

A quarantine has been imposed in the outbreak zone, and veterinary authorities are implementing containment and response measures to prevent further spread of the disease.

A separate FMD outbreak has been recently reported in neighboring Khovd province, where quarantine restrictions have also been introduced.

FMD is a viral infectious disease that spreads among cloven-hoofed animals such as cattle, sheep and pigs.

Livestock herding remains a key sector in Mongolia, a country widely known for its nomadic heritage. However, frequent outbreaks of animal diseases such as FMD and mad cow disease continue to hinder the development of the industry.