Top stories update

AZERTAC presents the top news as of 12:00 today:

Baku, June 3, AZERTAC

Baku hosts international conference on Amritsar events

Baku hosts First International Conference on Return to Western Azerbaijan

Turkish President Erdogan, Armenian premier discuss normalization process

Senator: Azerbaijan and Armenia coming together at White House was truly a breakthrough

U.S. Senator: TRIPP project promises to be a boon not only for Armenia and Azerbaijan, but also for many neighboring countries

US Secretary of State: TRIPP project is the anchor of a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Bishkek hosts EU Fest 2026