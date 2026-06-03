The Azerbaijan State News Agency

SOCIETY

Top stories update

Top stories update

 

 

 

AZERTAC presents the top news as of 12:00 today:

 

 

 

 

 

Baku, June 3, AZERTAC

Baku hosts international conference on Amritsar events

Baku hosts First International Conference on Return to Western Azerbaijan

Turkish President Erdogan, Armenian premier discuss normalization process

Senator: Azerbaijan and Armenia coming together at White House was truly a breakthrough

U.S. Senator: TRIPP project promises to be a boon not only for Armenia and Azerbaijan, but also for many neighboring countries

US Secretary of State: TRIPP project is the anchor of a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Bishkek hosts EU Fest 2026

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Other news in this section

Baku Court reviews appeals by Armenian citizens
  • 02.06.2026 [20:39]

Baku Court reviews appeals by Armenian citizens

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  • 02.06.2026 [20:00]

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ANAMA, Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining review prospects for cooperation
  • 02.06.2026 [19:55]

ANAMA, Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining review prospects for cooperation

International Turkic Academy to embark on cooperation with Türkiye's Centre for Islamic Studies
  • 02.06.2026 [15:53]

International Turkic Academy to embark on cooperation with Türkiye's Centre for Islamic Studies

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  • 02.06.2026 [12:00]

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Festive event on International Children's Day held at Baku Zoo
  • 01.06.2026 [21:33]

Festive event on International Children's Day held at Baku Zoo

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  • 01.06.2026 [20:00]

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Azerbaijan, Iran discuss measures to ensure security of state border
  • 01.06.2026 [18:19]

Azerbaijan, Iran discuss measures to ensure security of state border

Azerbaijani, Kenyan Supreme Courts sign Memorandum of Cooperation
  • 01.06.2026 [17:56]

Azerbaijani, Kenyan Supreme Courts sign Memorandum of Cooperation

IMF confirms Albania’s economic growth backed by a stable banking system

  • [15:38]

Indonesia, Qatar deepen defense industry ties through joint venture

  • [15:34]

Hungary ready to host Ukraine talks — prime minister

  • [15:32]

Trump says he would like to meet with Iranian supreme leader

  • [15:24]

Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran reach agreement on implementation of "e-Permit" system

  • [15:18]

Portugal general strike over labour reform halts trains, flights, shuts schools

  • [15:03]

His Majesty's Trade Commissioner for Eastern Europe and Central Asia: Azerbaijan plays a critical role as a strategic bridge between Europe and Asia - EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW

  • [14:52]

Italy's GDP to grow 0.5% in 2026 with price shock weighing on economy

  • [14:39]

Second Caspian International Transport, Transit and Logistics Forum officially commences

  • [14:39]

Japan’s births and fertility decline to record lows in 2025

  • [14:34]

Minsk hosts 16th meeting of Azerbaijan-Belarus Intergovernmental Commission

  • [14:20]

Kobakhidze: Georgia–Azerbaijan–Türkiye cooperation holds special significance for us

  • [14:19]

Exhibition in Kazanlak to show original golden mask from Svetitsa Thracian mound

  • [14:16]

® Silk Way West Airlines expands its cooperation with dnata in Singapore

  • [13:58]

Azerbaijan, Belarus sign Memorandum of Understanding on statistical cooperation

  • [13:49]

Bulgarian News Agency, Uzbekistan National News Agency sign cooperation agreement

  • [13:04]

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis visits monument to National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Belgrade

  • [12:57]

Azerbaijan national team advances to EMF EURO 2026 semifinals

  • [12:54]

17th International Defence Equipment and Services Exhibition, HEMUS 2026, to kick off in Plovdiv

  • [12:49]

Speaker Ana Brnabić: Azerbaijan is a friend and ally to Serbia

  • [12:47]

Enhancing international energy cooperation in spotlight of Baku Energy Week

  • [12:46]

President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of new building of Central Bank VIDEO

  • [12:34]

Study points to new treatment strategy for prostate cancer

  • [12:32]

Top stories update

  • [12:01]

21 dead in New Delhi hotel fire

  • [11:59]

El Niño confirmed, set to fuel more extreme weather, says WMO

  • [11:59]

Bishkek hosts EU Fest 2026

  • [11:55]

15,000 convicts may be pardoned in Kazakhstan

  • [11:27]

New Microsoft quantum chip boosts qubit reliability 1,000 times

  • [11:17]

Baku hosts First International Conference on Return to Western Azerbaijan

  • [11:13]

TikTok founder surpasses Mukesh Ambani to become Asia's 2nd richest person

  • [11:09]

Baku hosts international conference on Amritsar events

  • [11:03]

Alphabet plans to raise $80 billion for AI goals, Berkshire to invest $10 billion

  • [11:00]

Oil prices rise in world markets

  • [10:58]

Gold price drops by more than $31 on global market

  • [10:57]

Alcohol linked to higher risk across multiple cancers, even below one drink daily

  • [10:54]

Experimental Molecule “Reprograms” Brain’s Defenses to Combat Alzheimer’s Disease

  • [10:53]

Azeri Light sells for $101

  • [10:33]

Kuwait temporarily closes airspace after UAV attack on airport terminal

  • [10:21]

Turkish President Erdogan, Armenian premier discuss normalization process

  • [02:02]

Senator: Azerbaijan and Armenia coming together at White House was truly a breakthrough

  • [01:38]

We would like Jackson-Vanik trade restrictions to be removed, says U.S. Secretary of State

  • [01:22]

Putin to hold meeting with world news agencies’ heads on June 4 — Kremlin

  • [00:44]

U.S. Senator: TRIPP project promises to be a boon not only for Armenia and Azerbaijan, but also for many neighboring countries

  • [00:37]

US Secretary of State: TRIPP project is the anchor of a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan

  • [00:13]

Rubio says Iran agreed to negotiate aspects of nuclear program

  • 02.06.2026 [23:53]

Canada keen to further enhance ties with Azerbaijan

  • 02.06.2026 [23:45]

Azerbaijan's Defense Minister visits several military facilities in Georgia

  • 02.06.2026 [23:21]

Event marking Azerbaijan’s Independence Day held in Sweden

  • 02.06.2026 [21:10]

Azerbaijan, EU review strategic energy partnership

  • 02.06.2026 [21:09]

® Azercell supports 4th National Cybersecurity Forum

  • 02.06.2026 [21:05]

SOCAR, SLB discuss optimization of production operations

  • 02.06.2026 [21:02]

31st Baku Energy Forum wraps up

  • 02.06.2026 [21:00]

SOCAR, BCG sing cooperation agreement

  • 02.06.2026 [20:49]

Baku Court reviews appeals by Armenian citizens

  • 02.06.2026 [20:39]

Top stories update

  • 02.06.2026 [20:00]

ANAMA, Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining review prospects for cooperation

  • 02.06.2026 [19:55]

Azerbaijan explores cooperation with GECF and IRENA

  • 02.06.2026 [19:53]

First Azerbaijan–U.S. Economic Dialogue held at Baku Energy Week

  • 02.06.2026 [19:52]

Ukrainian First Vice Prime Minister hails Azerbaijan’s support

  • 02.06.2026 [19:19]

United States supports increased adoption of AI technologies in Azerbaijan

  • 02.06.2026 [19:11]

Azerbaijan invited to attend Kazan International Electricity Forum

  • 02.06.2026 [18:56]

Baku to host European Cup and European Championship billiards tournaments

  • 02.06.2026 [18:53]

From Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

  • 02.06.2026 [18:51]

Strange winds on seven hot Jupiters reveal strongest signs yet of exoplanet magnetic activity

  • 02.06.2026 [18:31]

Azerbaijani music performed at Lucerna Palace

  • 02.06.2026 [18:25]

Azerbaijan, U.S. review strategic priorities for development of economic partnership

  • 02.06.2026 [18:16]

Access of Azerbaijani companies to international capital markets reviewed

  • 02.06.2026 [18:11]

From Mohammed Shahabuddin, President of the People's Republic of Bangladesh

  • 02.06.2026 [18:09]

From Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation

  • 02.06.2026 [18:05]

Azerbaijan's PM Ali Asadov meets with Ukraine's First Vice Prime Minister

  • 02.06.2026 [18:05]

Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss current state of strategic alliance ties

  • 02.06.2026 [18:03]

® Trendyol and PASHA Holding celebrate International Children’s Day with schoolchildren from the regions

  • 02.06.2026 [18:00]

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Finance discusses economic diversification and development with World Bank Regional Director

  • 02.06.2026 [17:34]

UN urges world to ready for extreme heat risk from El Nino

  • 02.06.2026 [17:32]

Baku Engineering University, South Korea’s Inha University sign cooperation agreement

  • 02.06.2026 [17:32]

From Anura Kumara Dissanayake, President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka

  • 02.06.2026 [17:00]

From Min Aung Hlaing, President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar

  • 02.06.2026 [16:59]

From Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan Abdelrahman Al-Burhan, President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the Republic of the Sudan

  • 02.06.2026 [16:58]

Caleb Orr: U.S. approaches Azerbaijan’s role in the global energy market with great respect

  • 02.06.2026 [16:54]

Japan measles cases top 500, nearing 2019 level

  • 02.06.2026 [16:52]

UNESCO-Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation partnership enters a new stage

  • 02.06.2026 [16:51]

“AzerGold” CJSC organizes mobile puppet shows in Goygol and Dashkasan on International Children's Day

  • 02.06.2026 [16:49]

Azerbaijan, Federated States of Micronesia establish diplomatic relations

  • 02.06.2026 [16:39]

New drug eliminates signs of cancer in one in seven patients

  • 02.06.2026 [16:33]

Private sector participation is essential for energy efficiency, says deputy minister

  • 02.06.2026 [16:29]

Second high-level Moldova–EU dialogue on labour, education and social protection held in Brussels

  • 02.06.2026 [16:27]

Ankara to discuss Kars and Western Azerbaijan clothing traditions

  • 02.06.2026 [16:17]

Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line officially inaugurated

  • 02.06.2026 [16:16]

Kenya's Supreme Court delegation visits Garabagh

  • 02.06.2026 [16:02]

Over 600 animals culled in western Mongolia due to foot-and-mouth disease

  • 02.06.2026 [15:59]

® Innovative training for media by AccessBank and Neurotime: “Artificial Intelligence and Next-Generation Journalism”

  • 02.06.2026 [15:53]

International Turkic Academy to embark on cooperation with Türkiye's Centre for Islamic Studies

  • 02.06.2026 [15:53]

Portugal braces for nationwide general strike

  • 02.06.2026 [15:46]

Pakistan, Kazakhstan to expand ties in technical, vocational education: Wajiha Qamar

  • 02.06.2026 [15:38]

Ajax to appoint Michel as new manager after overseeing Girona's La Liga relegation

  • 02.06.2026 [15:38]

SpaceX gets US approval to test new Starfall capsules for space manufacturing

  • 02.06.2026 [15:28]

'Jaheziya' launches first international training programme for biological risk preparedness and response

  • 02.06.2026 [15:19]

Ebola cases surpass 300 in Congo as more health zones affected

  • 02.06.2026 [14:58]

Belarusian Agro Industrial Week kicks off in Minsk

  • 02.06.2026 [14:54]