China hosts exhibition of Azerbaijani artists

Baku, May 21, AZERTAC

The works of Azerbaijani artists were exhibited at the Today Art Museum in Beijing.

The exhibition, entitled "Dialogue through Art," was organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in China in collaboration with the Innovation Art and Travel Center and the AYDANI Art Gallery.

Bunyad Huseynov, Azerbaijani Ambassador to China, spoke about the history of cultural ties and the connection between the peoples of the two countries through art and shared spiritual values.

Su Bo, a member of the Board of the Today Art Museum (TAM), stated that such events allow the peoples of the two countries to become more familiar with each other’s culture and art.

“Although our languages are different, art speaks a common language that we all understand. Today, our works—paintings and sculptures—will speak for us,” said Chinara Mammadova, Director of the Innovation Art and Travel Center.

Noting that the exhibition features works by both renowned, established artists and young painters, Aydan Mammadova, Director of the “AYDANI” Art Gallery, added: “Azerbaijan is represented not only through classical art but also via digital art and animation.”