Mayor: International cooperation plays a key role in Kharkiv’s reconstruction

Baku, May 21, AZERTAC

At WUF13, discussions on the reconstruction of Ukraine’s city of Kharkiv were held during an event titled “Rebuilding Homes and Futures Urban Recovery in Kharkiv”.

In his remarks, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov highlighted the importance of international cooperation in the city’s reconstruction process. It was further noted that, with the support and involvement of international partners, Kharkiv’s master plan has been developed and a pilot project is currently being implemented in the Saltivka North district.

The Mayor said involving international experts, Ukrainian architects, and local universities is important, noting that youth participation is key to Kharkiv’s future. He also emphasized that the city’s reconstruction goes beyond infrastructure and aims to create a modern, sustainable urban environment.