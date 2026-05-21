WUF13 panel discussion on “Innovative Partnerships and Solutions for Rapidly Urbanizing Countries of the Global South” concluded

Baku, May 21, AZERTAC

A panel discussion titled “Building Safe and Resilient Cities and Communities through South-South and Triangular Cooperation: Innovative Partnerships and Solutions for the Rapidly Urbanizing Global South”, was held as part of the 13th Session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku.

The event, moderated by Patrick Canagasingham, Director of the Regional Programme Division of the UN-Habitat, brought together representatives from various countries to discuss issues related to urbanization, sustainable development, and international partnerships.

Director of the United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation (UNOSSC) Dima Al-Khatib noted that approximately 3 billion people live in inadequate housing conditions, while over one billion reside in slums. She further highlighted that more than 300 million people lack any form of shelter.

Ambassador of Colombia to Azerbaijan, Nelsy Munar Jaramillo, emphasized that WUF13 serves as an ideal platform for exchanging views, emphasizing that this forum is of fundamental importance for countries.

Speakers thanked Azerbaijan for its support in strengthening Global South cooperation, noting rapid urbanization and the growing role of cities as centers of innovation and economic transformation.

Mahammadali Khudaverdiyev, Head of the International Relations Department of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan, highlighted the importance of South–South and triangular cooperation, stressing the exchange of practical solutions and Azerbaijan’s commitment to expanding knowledge sharing and institutional cooperation.