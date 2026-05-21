WUF13 features session on “Transit-oriented planning for new development”

Baku, May 21, AZERTAC

A session titled "Transit-oriented planning for new development" was held as part of the 13th Session of the United Nations World Urban Forum (WUF13).

During the session, participants exchanged views on various successful cases of transit-oriented development in Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and other post-soviet countries, exchanging the best practices and sharing the competences and solutions.

The event also featured discussions on sustainable land management, housing and infrastructure shortages, and strengthening urban-rural ties amid rapid urbanization.

Alina Bisembaeva, Founder and Managing partner of the STEP City of Kazakhstan, said that the Japan’s long-standing “Transit-Oriented Development” (TOD) approach is based on the design of a sustainable mobility system through urban transport-based zoning and infrastructure design, making urban transport more efficient, accessible, and convenient for everyone.

Speaking at the event, Artemiy Yarchevskiy, Director of Samara Livable Transport of the Russian Federation, mentioned that urbanization and transport planning are not limited to development concepts, but also cover issues of everyday urban mobility.

He also underscored the importance of properly establishing public transport routes in new residential areas, planning road infrastructure, and accessibility to transport interchanges.

The session also focused on the integration of urban and rural economies. In this regard, participants highlighted creating jobs, reducing migration, and ensuring balanced interregional development through the integration of production, logistics, market, and service chains.