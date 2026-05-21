® Kapital Bank starts cooperation with globally renowned “Federated Hermes Limited”

The country’s first bank, Kapital Bank, has started cooperation with one of the world’s leading investment companies, “Federated Hermes Limited”. As a result, Kapital Bank has become the first bank in Azerbaijan to establish a partnership with the company.

This partnership marks an important step in Kapital Bank’s integration into international financial markets, as well as in expanding the bank’s capabilities in treasury and liquidity management based on global best practices.

Within the framework of the cooperation, the bank will gain new opportunities for placing funds in money markets and managing liquidity more efficiently.

“Federated Hermes Limited” is a London-based financial company operating in the field of international investment management. The company provides institutional and corporate clients with services in liquidity management, fixed income instruments, equities, and alternative investment solutions. “Federated Hermes Limited” is also widely recognized for its strong expertise in responsible and sustainable investing (ESG), and has been successfully operating in global financial markets for many years.

Kapital Bank, the country's first bank, is part of PASHA Holding. Kapital Bank has the largest service network in Azerbaijan, with 114 branches and 53 departments all over the country. For more detailed information about the bank’s products and services, please refer to https://kapitalbank.az website, the 196 Call Centre, or the bank’s various social network pages. Applications for a cash loan and a Birbank card can be submitted online.