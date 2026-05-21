WUF13 features Union of Engineers and Architects of the Turkic World

Baku, May 21, AZERTAC

A session “Integrated Urban Solutions from the Turkic World From Design to Delivery” was held as part of the 13th Session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13). The event is organized by the Union of Engineers and Architects of the Turkic World (UEATW).

Addressing the event, the session`s moderator, Ibrahim Utku Açıkalın, a representative of Istanbul Technical University and advisor to the UEATW, emphasized that the session highlights the importance of establishing stronger links between expertise, planning, and implementation mechanisms in the development of sustainable and resilient cities. It was noted that in many regions, the translation of technical knowledge into concrete projects remains one of the main challenges, which in turn limits both project implementation and investment attraction.