Chairman of Board of “AzerGold” meets with King of Eswatini

Baku, May 21, AZERTAC

On May 20, Zakir Ibrahimov, Chairman of the Board of “AzerGold” CJSC, met with His Majesty King Mswati III of Eswatini, who is currently on a visit to Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on prospects for relations between Azerbaijan and the Kingdom of Eswatini. In particular, opportunities for cooperation in the mining industry, application of best practices in geological exploration and assessment, and the implementation of potential joint projects were discussed.

The delegations reviewed cooperation opportunities in mineral resource exploration, mine development, value-added creation along the processing chain, and mineral resource mapping.

They noted that expanding ties in the mining sector and strengthening the exchange of experience would be beneficial for both countries.