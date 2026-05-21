WUF13 session on “Advancing Housing through Multilateralism: From Global Commitments to Local Impact” concludes

Baku, May 21, AZERTAC

A joint session titled “Advancing Housing through Multilateralism: From Global Commitments to Local Impact” was held as part of the 13th session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13) at the Azerbaijan Pavilion.

The event, co-organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC), the UN Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), and the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SCUPA), discussed global challenges and solutions in housing policy.

The main theme of the session was achieving more effective local-level implementation of international commitments, particularly the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including SDG 11 on sustainable cities and communities, and the New Urban Agenda.

The speakers emphasized during the session that cities, while serving as primary centers of economic development and innovation, are also at the forefront of addressing issues such as housing shortages, limited land resources, climate risks, and social inclusion. However, local authorities often lack sufficient financial resources and institutional capacity to implement large-scale solutions.

Discussions focused on strengthening cooperation between international organizations, national governments, and local governance structures, as well as exploring new financing tools, innovative governance models, and partnership mechanisms for implementing housing policies.

The objectives of the session included evaluating the role of multilateral mechanisms in supporting accessible and adequate housing policies at the local level, promoting inclusive and sustainable approaches, and expanding financing and institutional capacity in the housing sector.