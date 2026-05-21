WUF13 plays an important role in shaping future of sustainable cities, says international expert

Baku, May 21, AZERTAC

WUF13 brings together all stakeholders involved in urban development and provides a unique platform for discussing the future of sustainable urbanism. The forum facilitates the exchange of best practices, the search for effective solutions, and the advancement of international cooperation in the field of urban development, Dr. Chris Elisara, an international expert in sustainable urban development, founder of the Creation Care Study Program (CCSP), founder of the Center for Environmental Leadership, and Executive Director of the Creation Care Task Force at the World Evangelical Alliance (WEA), said in an interview with AZERTAC.

According to him, WUF13 provides an opportunity for open dialogue between representatives of different countries, organizations, and professional communities. He noted that such platforms not only allow participants to share successful experiences, but also to discuss various approaches to urban development and jointly seek the most effective solutions.

The expert emphasized that the forum plays an important role in shaping a shared vision for the future of cities. In his view, it is precisely through such international dialogue and exchange of experience that countries can jointly develop approaches necessary for the sustainable and safe development of the urban environment.