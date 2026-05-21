Vice President of Royal Town Planning Institute: Azerbaijan is actively implementing “smart city” and “smart village” projects

Baku, May 21, AZERTAC

WUF13 is a highly important platform in terms of shaping the future of sustainable cities, Samer Bagaeen, Vice President of the Royal Town Planning Institute of the United Kingdom and Professor of Urban Planning, said in an interview with AZERTAC.

According to him, the event brings together various organizations, community representatives, governments, ministers, and professionals working at different levels. “One of the most important aspects is the creation of a shared space in Baku for open dialogue and exchange of views. This is of great value for the future of cities,” he emphasized.

The expert noted that Azerbaijan is currently actively implementing “smart city” and “smart village” projects.

“I believe this experience is of great importance for the world, especially for developing cities. Smart cities are one of the key challenges of both today and the future, and Azerbaijan’s experience in this field can bring significant benefits. Presenting these practices within the framework of WUF13 creates important opportunities for other cities,” he said.

Bagaeen added that one of the main challenges facing rapidly growing cities today is digitalization, urbanization, and natural disasters. Megacities with populations exceeding 20 million people, as well as smaller cities, are all facing these challenges.

“Therefore, it is essential to strengthen the resilience of cities and their capacity for sustainable development. WUF13 is a very important platform for exchanging experience, discussing solutions to problems, and enabling mutual learning between cities,” the expert noted.