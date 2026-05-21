Baku hosts 8th meeting of Azerbaijan–Tajikistan Intergovernmental Commission

Baku, May 21, AZERTAC

The 8th meeting of the Azerbaijan–Tajikistan Intergovernmental Commission on trade and economic cooperation was held in Baku on May 21, co-chaired by Deputy Prime Ministers Samir Sharifov and Usmonali Usmonzoda.

Samir Sharifov said the high-level dialogue between Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Emomali Rahmon is strengthening Azerbaijan–Tajikistan relations, noting that the 2024 Strategic Partnership Declaration has elevated ties. He also highlighted Azerbaijan’s focus on relations with Central Asian countries, including Tajikistan.

The positive 2025 dynamics—including an 84% increase in trade turnover and a 50% rise in transit transport between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan—were welcomed, alongside the significant potential for expanding economic cooperation. It was noted that coordinating the Joint Intergovernmental Commission and defining new areas of cooperation are important for implementing the leaders’ instructions. It was further emphasized that the appointment of Azerbaijan’s first trade representative for Central Asian countries, including Tajikistan, in November last year is expected to further enhance trade and economic relations.

The meeting placed special emphasis on prospects for expanding cooperation in industry, investment, agriculture, energy, transport and logistics, transit, tourism, education, and humanitarian fields.

Tajik companies were invited to take greater advantage of Azerbaijan’s business environment, industrial parks, including the Alat Free Economic Zone, and modern infrastructure. Samir Sharifov noted that Tajikistan’s participation in Middle Corridor projects would expand regional cooperation and transit potential.

Usmonali Usmonzoda emphasized that trade relations between the two countries far exceed their current potential, noting strong political will on both sides to make better use of it. He emphasized that all necessary conditions exist for Azerbaijani businesspeople to invest in Tajikistan’s economy. Usmonzoda also invited Azerbaijani officials to Dushanbe to further enhance relations, improve coordination, and hold the next Joint Commission meeting.

At the conclusion of the meeting, several important documents aimed at expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan were signed. These include a Memorandum of Understanding on the establishment of a Business Council between AZPROMO and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Tajikistan, an agreement on the mutual allocation of annual education quotas in the field of education, and the Protocol of the 8th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission.

The documents are expected to strengthen Azerbaijan–Tajikistan trade and economic relations and expand practical cooperation, while the May 22 business forum in Baku will provide an opportunity to discuss these issues in more detail and identify new opportunities.