Ilyas Demirci: Stronger decisions must be taken to protect our living spaces

Baku, May 21, AZERTAC

“The impacts of global climate change are already being clearly felt worldwide, including wildfires, floods, droughts, erosion, and other environmental disasters. These have become a common challenge for humanity. Accordingly, stronger decisions are needed to protect cities, natural resources, and living spaces. A particular appeal is made to city leaders, mayors, and policymakers: the future of cities should be shaped by planned urban development, environmental sustainability, and disaster-resilient urban systems,” said Ilyas Demirci, Secretary-General of the Union of Engineers and Architects of the Turkic World, in his remarks at the session titled “Developing Azerbaijan’s First National Sustainability Standard: The Sustainable Practices Standard (SPS), held as part of the WUF13.

He emphasized that neglecting nature in urban development leads to serious long-term risks, underscoring the responsibility of engineers, architects, and urban planners. He noted that WUF13 focuses on the future of cities, safe living environments, and environmental awareness. He added that cities should be planned with future generations in mind, and that environmental protection is a shared responsibility that requires enhanced public awareness, particularly among children.