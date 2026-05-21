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Top stories update

Top stories update

 

 

 

 

AZERTAC presents the top news as of 20:00 today:

 

 

 

 

      Baku, May 21, AZERTAC

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PHOTOS from the fifth day of WUF13
  • 21.05.2026 [21:53]

PHOTOS from the fifth day of WUF13

Conservation works to begin on 15 monuments in Shusha this year
  • 21.05.2026 [21:48]

Conservation works to begin on 15 monuments in Shusha this year

Off the agenda  - PHOTOS from WUF13
  • 21.05.2026 [21:16]

Off the agenda  - PHOTOS from WUF13

Dutch participant: Important experiences are shared at WUF13
  • 21.05.2026 [21:07]

Dutch participant: Important experiences are shared at WUF13

Azerbaijan, Eswatini sign MoU on cooperation in mining sector
  • 21.05.2026 [20:41]

Azerbaijan, Eswatini sign MoU on cooperation in mining sector

Chairman of Board of “AzerGold” meets with King of Eswatini
  • 21.05.2026 [19:28]

Chairman of Board of “AzerGold” meets with King of Eswatini

UNITAR enhances cooperation with “ASAN Khidmet”
  • 21.05.2026 [19:12]

UNITAR enhances cooperation with “ASAN Khidmet”

APPOINTMENT DAYS AT THE CITIZENS’ RECEPTION CENTER OF THE PRESIDENTIAL ADMINISTRATION OF THE REPUBLIC OF AZERBAIJAN – JUNE 2026
  • 21.05.2026 [18:10]

APPOINTMENT DAYS AT THE CITIZENS’ RECEPTION CENTER OF THE PRESIDENTIAL ADMINISTRATION OF THE REPUBLIC OF AZERBAIJAN – JUNE 2026

WUF13: AZERTAC staff provide extensive coverage of the prestigious international event - PHOTOS
  • 21.05.2026 [17:19]

WUF13: AZERTAC staff provide extensive coverage of the prestigious international event - PHOTOS

Speakers of parliaments of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan discuss bilateral cooperation

  • 21.05.2026 [22:22]

World media: Azerbaijan conveys the voice of developing countries to the world through WUF13

  • 21.05.2026 [21:57]

Seventh EU-Azerbaijan Security Dialogue held in Baku

  • 21.05.2026 [21:55]

PHOTOS from the fifth day of WUF13

  • 21.05.2026 [21:53]

Conservation works to begin on 15 monuments in Shusha this year

  • 21.05.2026 [21:48]

Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister embarks on working visit to Turkmenistan

  • 21.05.2026 [21:46]

WUF13 session “UN 2026 Water Conference: Urban housing roadmap” held

  • 21.05.2026 [21:35]

Jordanian media outlets highlights WUF13 held in Baku

  • 21.05.2026 [21:25]

Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Economy meets with Deputy Executive Secretary of UN Economic Commission

  • 21.05.2026 [21:22]

WUF13 international media delegation travels to Shamakhi

  • 21.05.2026 [21:21]

Mayor of Irpin city: Thanks to the support of the Azerbaijani state, Irpin “Linguist” lyceum and the city polyclinic resumed their operations

  • 21.05.2026 [21:20]

Off the agenda  - PHOTOS from WUF13

  • 21.05.2026 [21:16]

Dutch participant: Important experiences are shared at WUF13

  • 21.05.2026 [21:07]

Ghanan Minister: The discussions at WUF13 are extremely necessary

  • 21.05.2026 [21:04]

Azerbaijan, World Bank discuss cooperation on public financial management

  • 21.05.2026 [20:54]

Ilyas Demirci: Stronger decisions must be taken to protect our living spaces

  • 21.05.2026 [20:51]

UN-Habitat expert: I have gained extremely rich impressions in Baku

  • 21.05.2026 [20:44]

® “Bir Kredit BOKT” LLC announces financial results for 2025

  • 21.05.2026 [20:44]

Azerbaijan, Eswatini sign MoU on cooperation in mining sector

  • 21.05.2026 [20:41]

Chinese architect: WUF13 will have a very good impact on Baku

  • 21.05.2026 [20:41]

Sustainable urban development priorities of “Baku Master Plan-2040” explored as part of WUF13

  • 21.05.2026 [20:39]

Nigerian expert describes WUF13 as valuable professional experience

  • 21.05.2026 [20:39]

® Registration opens for “Azercell CUP 2026” Programming Competition

  • 21.05.2026 [20:38]

Azerbaijan, UN review current state and development prospects for cooperation

  • 21.05.2026 [20:36]

China hosts exhibition of Azerbaijani artists

  • 21.05.2026 [20:33]

Urban revival and cultural heritage: “SeCure” model discussed at WUF13

  • 21.05.2026 [20:30]

WUF13 panel discussion on “Innovative Partnerships and Solutions for Rapidly Urbanizing Countries of the Global South” concluded

  • 21.05.2026 [20:29]

Leyla Aliyeva meets with King Mswati III of Eswatini

  • 21.05.2026 [20:28]

Baku hosts 8th meeting of Azerbaijan–Tajikistan Intergovernmental Commission

  • 21.05.2026 [20:18]

International expert addresses journalists on coverage of urban planning issues at WUF13 media session

  • 21.05.2026 [20:13]

Lajana Manandhar: It is no coincidence that Azerbaijan is hosting WUF13

  • 21.05.2026 [20:06]

Top stories update

  • 21.05.2026 [20:00]

Vice President of Royal Town Planning Institute: Azerbaijan is actively implementing “smart city” and “smart village” projects

  • 21.05.2026 [19:59]

Mayor: International cooperation plays a key role in Kharkiv’s reconstruction

  • 21.05.2026 [19:52]

President Ilham Aliyev received UN Deputy Secretary-General VIDEO

  • 21.05.2026 [19:48]

WUF13 features session on “Transit-oriented planning for new development”

  • 21.05.2026 [19:48]

® ABB Bank wins chess championship

  • 21.05.2026 [19:30]

Chairman of Board of “AzerGold” meets with King of Eswatini

  • 21.05.2026 [19:28]

US plans to send high-level security delegation to China

  • 21.05.2026 [19:28]

® Kapital Bank starts cooperation with globally renowned “Federated Hermes Limited”

  • 21.05.2026 [19:22]

UNITAR enhances cooperation with “ASAN Khidmet”

  • 21.05.2026 [19:12]

Ways to integrate internally displaced persons into urban environments discussed at the World Urban Forum

  • 21.05.2026 [19:10]

1 civilian killed every 14 minutes in armed conflicts worldwide in 2025: UN

  • 21.05.2026 [18:57]

WUF13 session on “Advancing Housing through Multilateralism: From Global Commitments to Local Impact” concludes

  • 21.05.2026 [18:55]

ICESCO conducts technical mission to Garabagh for restoration of cultural heritage

  • 21.05.2026 [18:54]

Housing accessibility viewed through supply-demand lens

  • 21.05.2026 [18:50]

WUF13 plays an important role in shaping future of sustainable cities, says international expert

  • 21.05.2026 [18:38]

WUF13 features Union of Engineers and Architects of the Turkic World

  • 21.05.2026 [18:37]

Minister: Livable Baku Project holds strategic importance for improving the environmental situation in the City

  • 21.05.2026 [18:35]

Swiss expert lauds importance of WUF13

  • 21.05.2026 [18:30]

From His Majesty Charles III, King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

  • 21.05.2026 [18:25]

Ukrainian ambassador expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan for its support

  • 21.05.2026 [18:21]

WUF13 panel on “Housing at the center of crisis recovery and reconstruction”

  • 21.05.2026 [18:20]

APPOINTMENT DAYS AT THE CITIZENS’ RECEPTION CENTER OF THE PRESIDENTIAL ADMINISTRATION OF THE REPUBLIC OF AZERBAIJAN – JUNE 2026

  • 21.05.2026 [18:10]

Architectural experience of Mumbai, India presented as part of WUF13

  • 21.05.2026 [18:08]

Dutch representative: I plan to spend my holiday in Baku following WUF13 conclusion

  • 21.05.2026 [18:07]

WUF13 Panel Session: “Public Spaces from Early Childhood”

  • 21.05.2026 [18:06]

Anacláudia Rossbach: Housing policy, urban planning and water supply must be implemented in a coordinated manner

  • 21.05.2026 [18:05]

Gilavar Photo Club showcases three diverse photo exhibitions at WUF13

  • 21.05.2026 [17:56]

Distinguished Visitors Day held at “EFES-2026” exercise

  • 21.05.2026 [17:52]

Dutch representative: Hosting WUF13 will further strengthen Azerbaijan’s position in the management of international events

  • 21.05.2026 [17:46]

Ismail Serageldin: Strengthening local communities should be a top priority in global urban planning policy

  • 21.05.2026 [17:46]

Sustainable development approaches and policy areas in urban environments discussed as part of WUF13

  • 21.05.2026 [17:43]

WUF13 Panel: When Housing Brings Cities Together Local Cooperation in Practice

  • 21.05.2026 [17:41]

All infrastructure projects in Garabagh and East Zangezur are being developed in alignment with “Green Energy Zone” concept

  • 21.05.2026 [17:39]

Gilavar Photo Club showcases three diverse photo exhibitions at WUF13

  • 21.05.2026 [17:36]

WUF13 session on “Advancing Housing through Multilateralism: From Global Commitments to Local Impact” concludes

  • 21.05.2026 [17:33]

IOM Deputy Director General hails Great Return program

  • 21.05.2026 [17:30]

WUF13: AZERTAC staff provide extensive coverage of the prestigious international event - PHOTOS

  • 21.05.2026 [17:19]

Panel Session at WUF13 discusses impact of cities on human psychology

  • 21.05.2026 [17:18]

From Sadyr Zhaparov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic

  • 21.05.2026 [17:12]

Unplanned urban development increases risks of natural disasters, says expert

  • 21.05.2026 [17:00]

Expert: Accelerating urban transition makes exchange of local initiatives in urban development particularly important

  • 21.05.2026 [16:58]

Azerbaijan names female chess players to compete at European Women’s Individual Chess Championship 2026

  • 21.05.2026 [16:53]

Italian public space scholar: Public spaces are essential for inclusive cities

  • 21.05.2026 [16:48]

Estonian representative: Environmentally sustainable construction is an investment in the future

  • 21.05.2026 [16:45]
South African Mayor: Azerbaijan is one of the developed countries in the field of urbanization VIDEO

South African Mayor: Azerbaijan is one of the developed countries in the field of urbanization VIDEO

Kenyan journalist: I have gained highly valuable information in Azerbaijan during WUF13

  • 21.05.2026 [16:35]

Rose Molokoane: Payment for water services creates a serious burden for people living in unemployment and poverty

  • 21.05.2026 [16:35]

From Samantha Mostyn, Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia

  • 21.05.2026 [16:34]

Francine Pickup: The crisis in the Middle East is negatively affecting the living conditions of millions of people

  • 21.05.2026 [16:33]

From Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

  • 21.05.2026 [16:32]

Memory of legendary hero Mehdi Huseynzade honored in Slovenia

  • 21.05.2026 [16:31]

From Christine Carla Kangaloo, President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces

  • 21.05.2026 [16:29]

From Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua, King of Thailand

  • 21.05.2026 [16:27]
Former Mayor of Kuala Lumpur: The road from WUF13 to WUF14 depends on strengthening local implementation VIDEO

Former Mayor of Kuala Lumpur: The road from WUF13 to WUF14 depends on strengthening local implementation VIDEO

African gender expert: We are making history on the WUF13 platform

  • 21.05.2026 [16:27]

From General Joseph Aoun, President of the Republic of Lebanon

  • 21.05.2026 [16:26]

From Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa

  • 21.05.2026 [16:25]

From Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania

  • 21.05.2026 [16:24]

From Myriam Spiteri Debono, President of the Republic of Malta

  • 21.05.2026 [16:23]

Founding partner of sa_partners: Azerbaijan's unique urban planning experience is extremely valuable to the world

  • 21.05.2026 [16:21]

PHOTOS from children's play center

  • 21.05.2026 [16:05]

Special Representative of the President: All projects in Shusha are implemented in accordance with national heritage

  • 21.05.2026 [16:01]

Dialogue on housing and health issues organized at WUF13

  • 21.05.2026 [16:01]
Norio Saito: Wastewater management should be considered when building water supply systems VIDEO

Norio Saito: Wastewater management should be considered when building water supply systems VIDEO

From Lee Jae Myung, President of the Republic of Korea

  • 21.05.2026 [15:56]

From Carl XVI Gustaf, King of Sweden

  • 21.05.2026 [15:55]

Expert: Azerbaijan’s experience in implementing “smart city” and “smart village” projects can serve as an important example for many countries

  • 21.05.2026 [15:55]

From Philippe, King of the Belgians

  • 21.05.2026 [15:54]