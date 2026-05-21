Azerbaijan, UN review current state and development prospects for cooperation

Baku, May 21, AZERTAC

Elnur Aliyev, Azerbaijan's First Deputy Minister of Economy, met with Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, on the sidelines of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13).

The sides discussed the current state of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN and its development prospects.

They also emphasized the achievements of Azerbaijan in implementing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the importance of the reforms in this area.

The parties exchanged views on initiatives in economic development, green energy, sustainable urban development, and regional cooperation.

The officials highlighted Azerbaijan's projects that contribute to strengthening regional economic ties, expanding transport and logistics capabilities, as well as the sustainable development agenda.