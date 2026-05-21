Dutch participant: Important experiences are shared at WUF13

Baku, May 21, AZERTAC

“It is a great honor for us to be here today, and we are very grateful to Azerbaijan. We believe that the housing problem is a global issue, covering both the Global South and the Global North. Therefore, it is very important for such events to bring together different stakeholders,” said Pit Gerard Scheer from the Municipality of The Hague in the Netherlands, who is participating in the 13th session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13).

Azerbaijan is already playing an important role by organizing the event and bringing together a large number of people.

Highlighting the great interest shown by foreign guests attending WUF13 and the topics discussed, the municipality official noted: “I think that many important experiences are being shared at WUF13.”