Ghanan Minister: The discussions at WUF13 are extremely necessary

Baku, May 21, AZERTAC

"I would like to express my special gratitude to the Government of Azerbaijan for its support in strengthening solidarity and cooperation among the countries of the Global South. I believe that the discussions held at WUF13 are both timely and very necessary,” said Kenneth Gilbert Adjei, Minister for Works, Housing and Water Resources of Ghana, during the event titled “Building Safe and Resilient Cities and Communities through South-South and Triangular Cooperation: Innovative Partnerships and Solutions for the Rapidly Urbanizing Global South,” held as part of WUF13.

“Urbanization in the Global South is proceeding at an unprecedented pace, as cities are increasingly becoming centers of economic transformation, innovation, and opportunity. Cities are also places where inadequate infrastructure, housing shortages, vulnerability to climate change, and gaps in service provision are most acutely felt,” he added.