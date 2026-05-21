Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Economy meets with Deputy Executive Secretary of UN Economic Commission

Baku, May 21, AZERTAC

Samad Bashirli, Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Economy, met with Dmitry Mariyasin, Deputy Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe, on the margins of the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13).

The sides discussed the importance of WUF13, the SPECA Cities Forum, a regional inter-city partnership and solidarity platform, as well as the development of cooperation within the framework of SPECA.

The meeting highlighted the significance of Azerbaijan's contribution to the SPECA Multi Partner Trust Fund and the expansion of the fund's activities.

The discussions also revolved around the development of cooperation.