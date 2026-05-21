Jordanian media outlets highlights WUF13 held in Baku

Cairo, May 21, AZERTAC

Articles have been published on the successful organization of the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), held in Baku, on the official website of Jordan’s state news agency “Petra,” the “Jordan Daily” news portal, as well as the leading state newspaper “Al-Dustour,” and widely read news portals “Al-Ghad,” “Nayrouz,” “Al Balad News,” “Al Qubbah News,” and “Hala News.”

The articles note that the event, organized by the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), serves as a strong platform for discussing pressing global issues. It is stated that within the framework of the forum dedicated to the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” extensive discussions are held on urban planning, housing policy, climate change, digital transformation, and sustainable development.

The publications highlight that at the opening ceremony of WUF13, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev provided detailed information on the country’s modern urban development policy, the preservation of historical heritage, and ongoing sustainable development projects. It is particularly noted that the President emphasized the large-scale reconstruction efforts in Garabagh and East Zangezur, as well as the successful implementation of “smart city” and “smart village” projects.

The articles state that Azerbaijan’s green zone and innovative urban development concepts implemented in the liberated territories have been highly appreciated by international participants. The reconstruction efforts in Garabagh and East Zangezur are also presented as one of the most advanced post-conflict development models of the modern era.

It is also noted that the first-ever Leaders’ Statements within the framework of WUF13 further increased the political and international significance of the event. Meetings attended by heads of state and government, ministers, city mayors, and representatives of international organizations demonstrated that Baku has become a global platform for dialogue.

In addition, the publications emphasize that the high level of organization of the event, including security, logistics, transportation, and digital management systems, has been particularly appreciated by international participants. Baku is described as a city that successfully balances historical heritage with modern urbanization.

The articles conclude that WUF13 has made a significant contribution to strengthening Azerbaijan’s international image and consolidating its position as an active participant in global discussions on the future of sustainable cities.

Shikhali Aliyev