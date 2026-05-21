Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister embarks on working visit to Turkmenistan

Baku, May 21, AZERTAC

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov paid a working visit to Turkmenistan on May 21 to participate in the meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

At Ashgabat International Airport, Prime Minister Ali Asadov was welcomed by Turkmenistan’s Minister of Finance and Economy Mammetguly Astanagulov and other officials.