WUF13 session “UN 2026 Water Conference: Urban housing roadmap” held

Baku, May 21, AZERTAC

An event titled “UN 2026 Water Conference: Urban housing roadmap” was held as part of the 13th Session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13).

The event discussed an integrated roadmap for housing and urban services from Baku to Abu Dhabi. During the session, water supply, sanitation, housing, land management, and the transformation of informal settlements were placed at the center as key directions for sustainable urban development.

The moderator of the event was Rose Kaggwa, Senior Director of Business and Scientific Services at the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC), Uganda.

In her opening speech, Anacláudia Rossbach, UN Deputy Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN-Habitat, stated that housing is one of the main driving forces of urbanization. Therefore, housing policy, urban planning, and water supply must be implemented in a coordinated and joint manner.

According to her, currently around 2 billion people in the world do not have access to safe and adequate water. “At the same time, 1 billion people living in slums also need access to basic water services.”

Speakers also included Norio Saito, Senior Sector Director of the Water and Urban Development Sector Office in Asian Development Bank, Rose Molokoane, Representative of the Slum Dwellers International.

The session continued with discussions.