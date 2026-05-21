Chinese architect: WUF13 will have a very good impact on Baku

Baku, May 21, AZERTAC

“The impact of WUF13 on Baku will be very positive. It will demonstrate to the world what they are capable of organizing and what achievements they have made in the fields of urbanization and modernization. In particular, Icherisheher (Old City),” Chinese architect Liu Zhibin, a participant in the 13th Session of the United Nations World Urban Forum (WUF13), told AZERTAC in an interview.

The architect said he had visited Icherisheher, noting that it is well restored and very clean. At the same time, pedestrian and traffic movement is very well managed. “This is a good example not only for Central Asia, but also on a global scale,” he added.