UNITAR enhances cooperation with “ASAN Khidmet”

Baku, May 21, AZERTAC

The event "Water-Smart Cities: Building Urban Resilience Through Capacity Building", organized by the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), was held as part of World Urban Forum (WUF13).

Mahammadali Khudaverdiyev, Head of the International Relations Department of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan, highlighted the activities of the “ASAN Khidmet” Centers, established on the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev, as well as on the innovative solutions implemented in the public service sector. The guests were informed that ASAN has evolved into an intellectual brand exported to more than 30 countries.

The UNITAR delegation was introduced to the efforts of the "ASAN Khidmet" center and discussions were held on the progress made and the upcoming projects towards the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the parties in 2023.