Swiss expert lauds importance of WUF13

Baku, May 21, AZERTAC

“The 13th Session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13) and the topics discussed here are truly effective and make great contributions to the future development of cities,” Melika Konjicanin, a specialist Research Assistant at ETHZ , Zurich, Switzerland, told AZERTAC.

According to her, it is of particular importance for experts from different countries of the world to come together and discuss global problems through personal dialogue. Through this platform, it is possible to directly see and learn about projects and development trends implemented in different regions of the world.