Lajana Manandhar: It is no coincidence that Azerbaijan is hosting WUF13

Baku, May 21, AZERTAC

“Building resilient cities in the context of the climate crisis is possible not only through infrastructure projects, but also by restoring human rights and public trust,” said Lajana Manandhar, a representative of the Asian Coalition for Housing Rights, during the roundtable on the topic of Grassroots and Civil Society Organizations Roundtable. How can community-led action drive housing and climate justice from the ground up? held as part of WUF13.

She noted that it is no coincidence that Azerbaijan is hosting WUF13.

“Today, Azerbaijan is recognized as a reliable platform for international dialogue and global cooperation. The successful organization of WUF13 after COP29 is a testament to the trust the international community has placed in the country. The event has a special meaning for Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan is currently implementing one of the world’s largest post-conflict reconstruction and urban regeneration projects in Garabagh and East Zangezur,” Lajana Manandhar emphasized.