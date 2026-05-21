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WUF13

Nigerian expert describes WUF13 as valuable professional experience

Nigerian expert describes WUF13 as valuable professional experience

Baku, May 21, AZERTAC

“This is my first participation in the World Urban Forum (WUF13). The forum’s focus on such a pressing global issue as housing, as well as on building safer, more sustainable, and crisis-resilient cities and communities, makes this event particularly significant. I am participating in the forum to explore the best urban practices from around the world, and for this reason I have tried not to miss any of the dialogue sessions,” Gabriel Ameh, a Nigerian representative and urban planning specialist, participating in the 13th Session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13), told AZERTAC.

He emphasized that the platform provides a unique opportunity for exchange by bringing together experts from different countries and cultures, adding that WUF13 has been a highly enriching professional experience for him.

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