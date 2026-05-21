Nigerian expert describes WUF13 as valuable professional experience

Baku, May 21, AZERTAC

“This is my first participation in the World Urban Forum (WUF13). The forum’s focus on such a pressing global issue as housing, as well as on building safer, more sustainable, and crisis-resilient cities and communities, makes this event particularly significant. I am participating in the forum to explore the best urban practices from around the world, and for this reason I have tried not to miss any of the dialogue sessions,” Gabriel Ameh, a Nigerian representative and urban planning specialist, participating in the 13th Session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13), told AZERTAC.

He emphasized that the platform provides a unique opportunity for exchange by bringing together experts from different countries and cultures, adding that WUF13 has been a highly enriching professional experience for him.