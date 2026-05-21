Sustainable urban development priorities of “Baku Master Plan-2040” explored as part of WUF13

Baku, May 21, AZERTAC

An event entitled “Baku Master Plan 2040: A New Era of Urban Development” was held as part of WUF13.

The event discussed key priorities of the “Baku Master Plan” determining the development of the capital until 2040, urban planning approaches, improvement of transport infrastructure and sustainable urbanization targets.

The event was attended by representatives of the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency, State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, the State Housing Construction Agency and the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture, as well as international partners and consulting companies, participated in the discussions.

Speaking at the event, Read Gasimov, Head of the Baku City Main Department of Architecture and Urban Planning under the State Urban Planning and Architecture Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan, noted that the “Baku Master Plan 2040” aims to transform the capital into a greener, more inclusive, sustainable and globally competitive city. According to him, the main priority of the Master Plan is to improve the quality of life of residents.

Other speakers at the event included Fariz Azizov, Advisor to the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads on Institutional Development; Tarlan Safarov, Head of the Baku Regional Department of the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (AYNA).