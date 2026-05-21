Azerbaijan, Eswatini sign MoU on cooperation in mining sector

Baku, May 21, AZERTAC

On May 20, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation aimed at promoting the development of the mining industry was signed between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Kingdom of Eswatini.

On behalf of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the document was signed by Zakir Ibrahimov, Chairman of the Board of “AzerGold” CJSC, and on behalf of the Kingdom of Eswatini, by His Royal Highness Prince Lonkhokhela, Minister of Natural Resources and Energy.

The bilateral cooperation document covers areas such as mining industry development, geological exploration, technical cooperation, and investment opportunities, opening up new prospects for both sides. According to the Memorandum, “AzerGold” CJSC and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Energy of the Kingdom of Eswatini will cooperate in the exchange of geological, commercial, and regulatory data, geological exploration, laboratory testing, mineral resource evaluation, and feasibility studies.

Furthermore, within the framework of the Memorandum, the parties will review potential joint projects, investment models, and service contracts. The document also envisions the establishment of joint working groups, reciprocal site visits, exchange of experience, and the organization of conferences and seminars.

The signed Memorandum is expected to deepen cooperation between the two countries and develop a long-term partnership in the mining sector.