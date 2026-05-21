® “Bir Kredit BOKT” LLC announces financial results for 2025

“Bir Kredit BOKT” LLC has announced its financial results for 2025. According to the report, the company’s loan portfolio reached AZN 11 million 747 thousand 725 as a result of its lending activities during the year.

In 2025, the majority of “Bir Kredit BOKT” income – 98% (AZN 269 thousand 528) – was generated from interest income, while other income accounted for 2% of total revenues (AZN 4 thousand 477). Since lending operations commenced in August 2025, and interest expenses on attracted funds, provisions, and operating expenses had been accrued since the beginning of the year, the financial year ended with a net loss. The net loss for the reporting period amounted to AZN 206 thousand 908.

As of the end of 2025, the total assets of “Bir Kredit BOKT” LLC amounted to AZN 108 million 728 thousand 812. For comparison, this figure stood at AZN 83 million 480 thousand 131 at the end of 2024. Thus, the company’s assets increased by more than AZN 25 million year-on-year. The main drivers of this growth were the expansion of the investment portfolio by AZN 15 million, as well as the volume of loans issued during the company’s six months of market activity, which totaled approximately AZN 12 million. At the same time, reserves and accumulated losses from previous years were deducted from assets amounted to AZN 2 million. During the reporting period, the company’s charter capital was also increased to AZN 99 million 835 thousand 580.

During the reporting period, the company underwent a rebranding process, changing its name from “BirKart BOKT” LLC to “Bir Kredit BOKT” LLC. The main objective of the rebranding was to establish a more innovative and technology-oriented service model in line with the company’s long-term development strategy, as well as to provide customers with fully online services. One of the key services introduced in this direction is online lending through the Birmarket application, enabling customers to access loan solutions tailored to their needs.

For more detailed information about the report: www.b-b.az/aC3aDn

“BirKart BOKT” LLC, established in 2018 for lending purposes, is fully owned by Kapital Bank as of December 31, 2025. Currently operating under the name “Bir Kredit BOKT” LLC, the company is located at 153 Neftchilar Avenue, Nasimi District, Baku.