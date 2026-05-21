Mayor of Irpin city: Thanks to the support of the Azerbaijani state, Irpin “Linguist” lyceum and the city polyclinic resumed their operations

Baku, May 21, AZERTAC

“Azerbaijan holds a special place in the heart of Irpin city. The memory of Zarifa Aliyeva is kept alive in the city. There is a park and a school named after her. This school is the only educational institution in Ukraine where children learn the Azerbaijani language,” said Angela Makeeva, Secretary of Ukraine's Irpin City Council and Acting Mayor of the city, during the event on the theme “The Road from Urbicide to Post-Conflict Reconstruction” held as part of 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13).

According to her, thanks to the support of the Azerbaijani state, the “Linguist” lyceum and the city polyclinic in Irpin resumed their operations.