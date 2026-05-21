World media: Azerbaijan conveys the voice of developing countries to the world through WUF13

Baku, May 21, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan, which hosts prestigious international events where a wide range of topical issues – from culture to politics, climate to sport – are discussed at the global level, has once again become the focus of world media for the fifth consecutive day.

The 13th Session of the United Nations World Urban Forum (WUF13) held in Baku continues to be widely covered by influential international media organizations. Global media present WUF13 as a key platform for discussing today’s most pressing urbanization challenges. Reports describe Azerbaijan as a global hub for inclusive urban development and green transition ideas. Media interest stretching from Argentina to China, and from Ukraine to Morocco demonstrates that the event carries significance not only at the regional level but also across civilizations.

Argentina is among the countries providing extensive coverage of WUF13. Leading media outlets such as “Canal 26,” “Código Baires,” “El Sol Noticias,” “Mercado,” “Todo Salta,” “Hecho en Quilmes,” “Infocielo,” and “Diario El Norte,” among others, have widely reported on the activities of the Argentine delegation in Baku. The reports emphasize that the forum serves as an important global platform for addressing climate change and financing urban infrastructure. It is also noted that the event hosted by Azerbaijan offers local Argentine authorities opportunities for international cooperation and investment.

Mexican media outlets, including “Mundo Internacional” and “Acento Noticias,” highlighted the Mexican Senate’s photo exhibition related to the Baku session and the participation of Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada. The coverage notes that Baku has become a center of global urban development debates, where issues such as social justice and housing provision are brought onto the international agenda through Azerbaijan’s organization.

Moroccan outlets “InfoImmo” and “Yabiladi” focused on the opening of the country’s pavilion and its presentation of urban development experience. The reports stated that holding the session in Baku creates new cooperation opportunities for Islamic and African countries and that Azerbaijan plays an important mediating role in addressing global urban challenges.

Turkish media continue to actively cover the discussions in Baku. Reports broadcast on “Cumhuriyet,” “Haber Global,” and “TRT Avaz” describe the event as “Humanity’s search for a new village” and as a response to global urban challenges. The coverage emphasizes that strategic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye is also being continued in the field of urban development, and that the Turkic world is actively represented on this global platform. These outlets note that the Baku session is helping define a new roadmap for cities worldwide.

Ukrainian media have also closely followed the discussions from the very first day. Outlets such as “Ukrinform,” “Kremenchuk TV,” “Novyny Poltavshchyny,” “Finteco,” “My Kyiv Region,” and “Kremen Today” have actively covered the opening of Ukraine’s national pavilion and the presentation of the “Ukrainian model.” The reports note that Azerbaijan has organized the event at a high level and describe the Baku session as a center for exchanging experience in rebuilding war-affected cities.

Spain’s “Maspalomas Ahora” and “La Provincia” highlighted proposals by representatives from the Canary Islands and focused on housing policy. The reports state that WUF13 provides a favorable environment for discussing international legal frameworks and that Baku is an important platform for addressing global urban challenges.

Poland’s “Portal Samorządowy” covered the participation of the city of Katowice and the Gdańsk University of Technology. The publication notes that the forum organized by Azerbaijan is an invaluable opportunity for city leaders in terms of knowledge exchange and cooperation. It also highlights that the Baku session has become a global hub for discussing modern concepts such as the “15-minute city.”

Bulgaria’s State News Agency (BTA) and “Pro News Dobrich” emphasized the regional and international significance of the event. The reports state that UN officials highly praised Azerbaijan’s organizational capacity and described WUF13 as one of the most successful platforms in urban governance. Visits by Azerbaijani officials to various national pavilions were also interpreted as a sign of strengthening diplomatic relations.

Chinese media outlets such as “China.com,” “Xinhua News,” and “163.com” continue to publish a series of reports and features on WUF13. They note that the forum is one of the most prestigious global events in urban planning and highly evaluate Baku’s modern infrastructure and hosting capacity. Chinese publications emphasize that the event has created an important dialogue environment for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and advancing the global green transition under Azerbaijan’s organization.

Pakistani media continue to actively cover the session. Outlets such as “Digital Pakistan” and “Dispatch News Desk (DND)” have highlighted discussions on economic development and affordable housing. The reports state that Azerbaijan, through this event, is enabling the voices of developing countries to be heard globally. Baku is described as an ideal platform for South Asian countries to learn innovative urban development models.

Kazakhstan’s “Kazakhstan Today,” “Invest.gov.kz,” and other outlets have described the event as a key center for the region’s urban future. The reports emphasize that Baku has become a global dialogue hub and that the session serves as an important knowledge base for urban digitalization and infrastructure projects.

Vietnam’s “VnEconomy” described the platform hosted by Azerbaijan amid rapid urbanization as a key venue for green infrastructure investment dialogue. Afghanistan’s “Kabul Signal” referred to the Baku session as a rare opportunity for climate diplomacy, highlighting participation from diverse regions. Turkmenistan’s “Altyn Asyr” and Tajikistan’s “Khovar” emphasized Baku’s role as a center of the global urban agenda and noted that a new phase of cooperation with UN-Habitat is being discussed here. Kenya’s “Ghetto Radio” stressed the importance of the session for Africa, noting that warnings from Baku represent a critical opportunity to address urban challenges on the continent.

Discussions about WUF13 are also continuing actively across online media platforms.

Thus, as WUF13 enters its fifth day, the broad international media response once again confirms Azerbaijan’s leading role in global urban diplomacy and Baku’s status as a strategic dialogue hub. Through this event, countries around the world are shaping a unified roadmap for a sustainable future, while Azerbaijan demonstrates its role as a key facilitator and innovative center for global solutions.