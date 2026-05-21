Speakers of parliaments of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan discuss bilateral cooperation

Baku, May 21, AZERTAC

Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Marlen Mamataliev, Speaker of the Jogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic, during her working visit to the Russian Federation.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova congratulated Marlen Mamataliev on his election to this position and wished him success in his future activities.

During the meeting, the speakers hailed the successful development of friendly and fraternal relations between the two countries, which have centuries-old historical roots, in the spirit of mutually beneficial partnership and friendship in the modern era. The sides noted the important role of reciprocal visits and high-level meetings between the heads of state of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan in strengthening and deepening bilateral relations.

The parties emphasized that relations between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan are also developing at the parliamentary level. It was noted that legislative bodies play an important role in the development of bilateral relations. The parliaments maintain close cooperation both in bilateral and multilateral formats, including active cooperation within international parliamentary organizations such as the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly of the CIS, the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States, the Parliamentary Union of OIC Member States, the Asian Parliamentary Assembly, and other structures.

The speakers noted that mutual visits and contacts at the level of parliamentary speakers and deputies contribute to the further deepening of cooperation between the legislative bodies.

The sides also exchanged views on other matters of mutual interest.